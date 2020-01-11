in NEWS

Babu Owino Sounds Warning To Alice Wahome For Disrespecting Raila, Uhuru

119 Views

babu
Embakasi East MP, Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino in court. / COURTESY

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino has warned Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome after she allegedly disrespected ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a tweet that has sparked mixed reactions, Babu vowed to have the vocal legislator shaved clean.

“Alice Wahome must respect Baba and President Uhuru or we will shave every part of her body that has hair.This is not a threat it’s a promise,” he wrote.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris came to Wahome’s defense and asked Babu to pull down the tweet.

“Babu respect women. You can only shave your wife not a fellow legislator, or any other woman without their explicit consent. Any action to the contrary will be an act of defilement. I am extremely disappointed with this post. Pull it down. There’re boundaries we should not cross,” she tweeted.

Two weeks ago Wahome was under fire for alleging that the BBI report was a way for Kenyatta to hold on to power after 2022.

The Kandara legislator has also been defending Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s rights after he was released on bond but orders defied by police.

She was among leaders teargassed outside Kilimani Police Station on Friday night.

Here are some comments from netizens:

