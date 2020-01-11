Deceased K24 News Anchor Anjlee Gadhvi Set To Be Cremated At Kariokor Crematorium

Deceased K24 TV news anchor Anjlee Gadhvi is set to be cremated later today at the Kariokor Crematorium.

A funeral service will follow at the Lohana Mahajan Mandal Temple, located opposite Gymkhana on Desai Road, Nairobi.

The gentle kind and lively journalist lost the battle to cancer on Friday at 1.15pm while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Anjlee was first diagnosed with liver cancer while pregnant with her second born in April of 2013.

The deceased mother of two went public about her illness in 2015 after undergoing a liver transplant that lasted 18 hours.

So expensive was the treatment that she raised funds on Kameme radio with the help of Njogu wa Njoroge. They raised Sh6 million in a couple of hours.

“With several recurrences and specialised treatment, a transplant was the only option for me. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy that had lasted two-and-a-half years were draining me mentally, physically, and, more so, exhausting my family financially,” Anjlee narrated on October 1, 2016.

Cancerous cells then recurred in her lungs, leading to her demise on Friday.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

