Kiambu County’s AIC Kijabe Mission Hospital To Send Home 230 Employees

The AIC Kijabe Mission Hospital in Kiambu County is set to send home 230 of its employees as from Tuesday January, 14.

According to a local publication, an official at the facility indicated that the retrenchment letters are expected to be served to the employees beginning Tuesday 14, hence adding to the long list of unemployed Kenyans in the country.

The retrenchment is to be done in stages, with the first batch targeting the support staff including the house keepers, laundry people, security personnel and the people in the hospitality department.

“Where do you expect a guard who already had an established job to go? This means that more families are expected to now dip into more troubles within no time. The employees are living in fear at the wake of the realization that the hospital intends to render them jobless,” remarked the official.

In addition, it is speculated that the second batch will advance into different departments including nurses and doctors who have dedicated and committed their loves over the years to work at the facility.

The retrenchment according to the people living within the community is pronounced to hugely affect their lives as majority had benefited from the employment program.

An apparent demonstration is in the looming to protest against the hospital’s move as it is predicted to render very many people jobless.

“Because of this predicament, a peaceful demonstration will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 9 am to express solidarity with our people who will be affected and to demand unconditional reinstatement of those who have been terminated,” remarked the source.

Some of the workers also claim the move to retrench people is aimed to benefit certain senior officials, although it has not been disclosed clearly.

