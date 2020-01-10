Mixed Reactions As Woman Claims Moses Kuria Assaulted Her At Royal Media Studios

A woman has accused Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria of assault dividing Kenyans on social media.

In a video that has surfaced online, the woman identified as Joyce Wanja, claims that the vocal lawmaker assaulted her at Royal Media Services (RMS) studios on December 8, 2019.

Wanja claims that she was one of the panellists during Inooro TV’s Kirerebe platform to discuss matters Buiding Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

During the show, the woman claims that she told Moses Kuria, who was also a guest, to retract distasteful undergarment comments targeted at women that he made at a function to help orphans in Kiambu the previous week.

Kuria had allegedly accused the women of wearing smelly undergarments.

Read: Moses Kuria Lights Up Social Media With ‘Crazy’ New Year Resolutions

She claims that the comments were demeaning to women and that should not have been uttered before minors and church members.

It’s at this point that the woman says Moses Kuria punched her on the face. She fell down and was helped by her colleagues to get on her feet.

Despite recording a statement with the police coupled with several witnesses statements, Wanja says, there is no action that has been taken by the authorities.

She is now calling on the Director of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to take up the matter and help her get justice.

Read Also: 2022 Fear Factor: The Battle Between Moses Kuria And Uhuru Kenyatta

Wanja’s account elicited has elicited mixed reactions on micro-blogging site Twitter and the hashtag #ArrestMosesKuria was trending at number one on Friday morning.

A section sympathised with the woman stating that the controversial MP might have committed the offence and deserves to be behind bars.

If this video is true and the lady was truly assaulted then I believe Moses Kuria is not above the law and should be Arrested and prosecuted #ArrestMosesKuria https://t.co/N33toMSXGW — Just Dan (@remmydanches) January 10, 2020

#ArrestMosesKuria Alafu someone will say the law is applied equally……. Mnyonge hana haki for real — Geoffrey Nyerere (@NyerereJoe) January 10, 2020

#ArrestMosesKuria @DCI_Kenya justice delayed is justice denied…Arrest Moses Kuria now. In this Century who beats up women? Stupidity of highest order. pic.twitter.com/bHemEsicIH — Mokeira Stella (@MokeiraStella) January 10, 2020

Others, however, claimed that the hashtag was politically instigated over Kuria’s hard stance on BBI and Mount Kenya politics.

Read Also: Sabina Chege Irritated By Moses Kuria’s Distasteful Undergarment Comment Against wa Muchomba

They claim that the woman might have been coached to make tarnish Kuria’s name urging her to provide evidence that she was indeed assaulted.

#ArrestMosesKuria we should not condemn kuria without evidence. — Muirurijeremiah8@gmail. Com (@Muirurijeremia1) January 10, 2020

#ArrestMosesKuria this woman as been coached to turnish moses's name, I wonder why you guys can't see this especially the last part ya suruali — Arap shelle (@edukip20) January 10, 2020

Others questioned why RMS had not taken any step despite the incident taking place in the full glare of cameras.

Royal Media MD should resign. How was the woman assaulted within your premises and then the management sees it fit to hide the incident from the public. How many evil things happen in the media houses? #ArrestMosesKuria#ArrestMosesKuria pic.twitter.com/4L462QWASq — Festus Ajabu (@ajabu_festus) January 10, 2020

#ArrestMosesKuria what kinda nonsense is this if this happened in a studio at royal media how comes the media never commented with tens or hundreds of cameras rollingthis would have been aired the same day… Has she at least lodged a complaint with the police?? — nestie (@MNESTIE) January 10, 2020

Here are more reactions:

I stand with moses kuria . They cooked a story to confuse him and to make him forget of pushing the BBI none sense ideas #ArrestMosesKuria — Uncle Miles 💢 (@Evansobest) January 10, 2020

Royal Media MD should resign. How was the woman assaulted within your premises and then the management sees it fit to hide the incident from the public. How many evil things happen in the media houses? #ArrestMosesKuria#ArrestMosesKuria pic.twitter.com/4L462QWASq — Festus Ajabu (@ajabu_festus) January 10, 2020

I was there.Moses Kuria did not assault her.

I can testify anytime ,anywhere.She is just desperate. #ArrestMosesKuria — Mr.Kennedy Abuna (@ken_abuna) January 10, 2020

Moses Kuria is the weakest man, how do you punch a woman? but kenyans see the people we elect? he is the presidents Mp? hope we have learned our lessons. #ArrestMosesKuria — AbdulMalik Oyondi Otiende (@Oyondi_Malik) January 10, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu