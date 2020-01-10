in NEWS

Mixed Reactions As Woman Claims Moses Kuria Assaulted Her At Royal Media Studios

moses kuria
MOSES KURIA, GATUNDU SOUTH MP. / COURTESY

A woman has accused Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria of assault dividing Kenyans on social media.

In a video that has surfaced online, the woman identified as Joyce Wanja, claims that the vocal lawmaker assaulted her at Royal Media Services (RMS) studios on December 8, 2019.

Wanja claims that she was one of the panellists during Inooro TV’s Kirerebe platform to discuss matters Buiding Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

During the show, the woman claims that she told Moses Kuria, who was also a guest, to retract distasteful undergarment comments targeted at women that he made at a function to help orphans in Kiambu the previous week.

Kuria had allegedly accused the women of wearing smelly undergarments.

She claims that the comments were demeaning to women and that should not have been uttered before minors and church members.

It’s at this point that the woman says Moses Kuria punched her on the face. She fell down and was helped by her colleagues to get on her feet.

Despite recording a statement with the police coupled with several witnesses statements, Wanja says, there is no action that has been taken by the authorities.

She is now calling on the Director of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to take up the matter and help her get justice.

Wanja’s account elicited has elicited mixed reactions on micro-blogging site Twitter and the hashtag #ArrestMosesKuria was trending at number one on Friday morning.

A section sympathised with the woman stating that the controversial MP might have committed the offence and deserves to be behind bars.

Others, however, claimed that the hashtag was politically instigated over Kuria’s hard stance on BBI and Mount Kenya politics.

They claim that the woman might have been coached to make tarnish Kuria’s name urging her to provide evidence that she was indeed assaulted.

 

Others questioned why RMS had not taken any step despite the incident taking place in the full glare of cameras.

Here are more reactions:

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

