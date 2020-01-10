How To Obtain A Certificate Of Good Conduct On eCitizen

A certificate of good conduct is one of the most relevant documents in Kenya currently, and has been made a mandated requirement by major companies for people seeking employment.

It is also referred to as a Police Clearance Certificate provided by the Criminal Investigation Department and is valid for one year.

Employers have made this a requirement while applying for jobs and also made it mandatory for Company directors who apply for supply tenders across different parts of the country.

The rationale behind the application and obtaining of a Certificate of Good Conduct is to verify an individual’s criminal record and ensure it is clean.

The application is done online, via eCitizen and requires one to attain the minimum age of 18 years.

Therefore, some of the basic requirements are possession of a valid Identification card (ID) and a photocopy of the same.

For an individual with an eCitizen account, the process is smooth and also applies for the renewal of the certificate.

Creating an e-Citizen account details using internet and going to the website via a browser.

There are options for Kenyan citizenship and foreigners, where one indicates the required details of the ID number and first name as it appears on the ID.

An email address and a password is then created followed by a confirmation link that will be sent to indicate verification. Additionally, an individual’s phone number is required followed by a confirmation code to complete the registration process.

You can either upload a photo or skip to complete the whole process of eCitizen registration.

Once the eCitizen account is created, you can click the menu under category of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on the dashboard and click on the make application, followed by Police clearance certificate under the Apply Now button.

The details filled on the spaces provide include:

-Residence area.

-Sh1,050 paid via M-Pesa.

Once the payment is made, a confirmation message is sent through the phone number and you can complete the registration.

Printing of the payment confirmation is relevant and needed in two copies as it will be used during the collection of the certificate at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters.

Therefore, once the online application is completed, you can proceed to the CID offices with an original ID alongside the copies of the payment invoices.

Also required is the process of taking the fingerprints where one is required to set a specific date to go through it.

The waiting process takes approximately two weeks to one month before completion and issuance.

