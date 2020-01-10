in NEWS

MPs Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome Teargassed Outside Kilimani Police Station, Cars Smashed

199 Views

alice wahome
Kandara MP Alice Wahome. [Courtesy]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome are some of the legislators that were on Friday night teargassed while camping outside Kilimani Police Station.

The two are among a group of Tanga tanga allied MPs waiting for detained Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to be released on a Sh50,000 bond.

According to Nyoro, apart from the teargas, some of their motor vehicles have been smashed.

“They have teargassed us ruthlessly and smashed some of our vehicles inside Kilimani Police Station as we tried to have them obey a court order on Hon Moses Kuria’s release. Members of the press were not spared either. We are African and Africa is our Business…” Nyoro ranted on Twitter.

Addressing the presser outside the police station, Wahome also noted that Kuria is scared of what will become of him should he spend the night behind bars.

She also maintained that they (MPs) will not leave the premises until the court order is enforced.

Earlier, lawmakers supporting Kuria indicated that they were afraid their colleague will be transferred should they leave the station.

Senior principal magistrate Cheruiyot ordered for Moses Kuria’s release on a Sh50,000 bond. Police have however disobeyed the order indicating that they will only take orders from Harambee House.

Mps have also blamed Kuria’s woes on interior ministry’s Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho.

Kuria was apprehended earlier today after a Kiambu woman accused him of assaulting her in December 2019, claims he has since denied.

The lawmaker said Joyce Wanja tried to blackmail him prompting to record a statement at Kilimani Police Station on December 10, two days after the assault incident at Inooro TV studios.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

moses kuria

Court Orders For The Release Of Moses Kuria On Bail, Police Defy Orders