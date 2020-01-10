Court Orders For The Release Of Moses Kuria On Bail, Police Defy Orders

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been released on a Sh50,000 cash bail.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot has ordered for Kuria’s release until the hearing of his application on Monday at 11am.

According to State House digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, Kilimani Police officers have been presented with court orders freeing Kuria but have declined to let him go.

The police, Itumbi says, take orders from Harambee House.

Kilimani Police 1. Where are the court orders?

Murkomen: Here Produced ( See Attached) 2. Can you have them Verified. Murkomen: (30 minutes later) – Here the verification ( See attached) 3. Police -" We will not obey court orders" " Orders from Harambee go ask our bosses" pic.twitter.com/mqGHqbyF1k — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 10, 2020

Kuria was apprehended in Westlands and was going to spend the weekend behind bars.

The legislator was arrested after a Kiambu activist Joyce Wanja claimed that he assaulted her on December 8, 2019 at the Royal Media services studios.

She apparently confronted the vocal leader over remarks made during a fundraiser in Kiambu the week before the incident.

“I told him he was talking about matters which were irrelevant to the event at hand and more so, inappropriate for children and faithful,” she said.

According to Wanja, the Gatundu South lawmaker slapped her on her left arm causing her to fall.

She apparently recorded a statement with the police on December 10, 2019 but no action was taken until today.

Tanga tanga allied MPs paid their colleague a visit. They included, Kikuyu’s Kimani Ichungwa, Kipchumba Murkomen, Ndindi Nyoro, Mohammed Ali.

Kuria earlier blamed his woes on his stance on the BBI report and joining the Deputy President William Ruto led group.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu