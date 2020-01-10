in NEWS

Moses Kuria Arrested For Assaulting Woman, Recording Statement At Kilimani Police Station

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. / Courtesy

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been arrested following assault claims leveled against him.

The lawmaker was arrested in Nairobi and is currently recording his statement at Kilimani Police Station.

According to the victim, Joyce Wanja, the legislator punched her on December 8 while at Royal Media Services studios.

Wanja, in a viral video said Moses Kuria was irked after she confronted him about remarks made at a past event in Kiambu at a children’s home event.

“I told him he was talking about matters which were irrelevant to the event at hand and more so inappropriate for children and faithful,” she said.

