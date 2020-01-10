Missing Woman’s Body Discovered Buried In Shallow Grave After 9-Day Search

The body of a woman who went missing on New Year, January 1, 2020 has been discovered buried in a shallow grave in Naivasha’s Karagita Estate.

The mother of three, identified as Nancy Wangui, aged 32 is said to have disappeared after allegedly leaving for work in the wee hours of the morning.

His brother, Antony Mburu, according to a local publication filed a missing person’s report at the police station after she failed to return home the following day.

“We went to where she worked, and were told that she hadn’t been seen since December 31,” said Mburu.

Her body was however discovered last evening, in a bad state with authorities suspecting that she was assaulted before being killed.

Her body was buried in the shallow grave, a few meters from Moi South Lake Road, with one eye gouged out and a leg chopped off.

The brother disclosed the details leading to finding her body, stating that they were notified by the police about a body that had been buried at a shallow grave. Upon reaching the scene together with other siblings, they discovered it was their sister.

The family is grieved and devastated, seeking to find the answers as to how their kin was killed in such a brutal manner.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the incident happened adding that they had launched investigations into the killing.

“We are yet to make arrests, but will actively pursue the matter to its conclusion,” he said.



Some of the residents from the region however indicated that the time the deceased reportedly went to work was very early considering majority of the residents are flower farm workers who report to work earlier.

Mohamed Were, an elder in the region alluded that the said time that she went missing was too early to pose a threat to an individual’s safety.

Her body has since been transferred to Naivasha sub-county morgue.

In a separate incident on November 19, 2019, Eunice Kiema from Mwingi North was found murdered, eyes gouged out, legs partly burnt, with stab wounds and dumped in her car.

This raised issues concerning insecurity in the country forcing authorities to beef up security and address underlying issues leading to increase of such cases.

Despite months passing, arrests are yet to be made as the case is still pending.

