K24 TV Anchor Anjlee Gadhvi Succumbs To Cancer

K24 TV news anchor Anjlee Gadhvi is dead.

Gadhvi succumbed to liver cancer on Friday at the Aga Khan hospital. She returned home in August after seeking treatment in India.

The journalist’s death has been confirmed by Mediamax Group’s Head of TV and Digital Peter Opondo.

“Oh my friend Anjlee Gadhvi you fought that cancer beast with all your might. You did it for your kids, husband. Never lost hope. You always smiled through the pain & insisted on coming to work even at your weakest points. We believed you were winning…until now! RIP my friend, ” Opondo wrote.

The mother of two was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2013 but went public about it in 2015.

This was after various treatments options had drained funds raised by family and friends forcing her to launch a medical appeal.

With help from friends and well-wishers she was able to raise Ksh6 million to seek treatment.

Late 2016, the bubbly anchor announced that she was cancer-free after numerous treatment sessions.

She had undergone a successful liver transplant.

“With several recurrences and specialised treatment, a transplant was the only option for me. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy that had lasted two-and-a-half years were draining me mentally, physically, and, more so, exhausting my family financially,” Ghadhvi said in her video-recorded narration of her battle with cancer aired on K24 Television on October 1, 2016.

In 2018, she travelled to India for another treatment procedure known as the CyberKnife System, a fully robotic radiation delivery system that treats cancerous and non-cancerous tumours.

