K24 TV Anchor Anjlee Gadhvi Succumbs To Cancer

K24 TV news anchor Anjlee Gadhvi is dead.
Gadhvi succumbed to liver cancer on Friday at the Aga Khan hospital. She returned home in August after seeking treatment in India.
The journalist’s death has been confirmed by Mediamax Group’s Head of TV and Digital Peter Opondo.
“Oh my friend Anjlee Gadhvi you fought that cancer beast with all your might. You did it for your kids, husband. Never lost hope. You always smiled through the pain & insisted on coming to work even at your weakest points. We believed you were winning…until now! RIP my friend, ” Opondo wrote.
The mother of two was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2013 but went public about it in 2015.
This was after various treatments options had drained funds raised by family and friends forcing her to launch a medical appeal.
With help from friends and well-wishers she was able to raise Ksh6 million to seek treatment.
Late 2016, the bubbly anchor announced that she was cancer-free after numerous treatment sessions.
She had undergone a successful liver transplant.
“With several recurrences and specialised treatment, a transplant was the only option for me. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy that had lasted two-and-a-half years were draining me mentally, physically, and, more so, exhausting my family financially,” Ghadhvi said in her video-recorded narration of her battle with cancer aired on K24 Television on October 1, 2016.
This has been my spot for the last 7 weeks. 30 sessions, of 45 minutes each has been some tough life exams..being strapped in a single position with my arms stretched above my head has made this body sore.. Unpleasant side effects resulted in an inflammed throat, a tedious process of being unable to swallow or eat without pain😷😷😷. Had a few burns on my neck and chest, and boy do i value how important burps are!! And flatulence!!!!!! Love them🤭🤭🤭🤭, they are healthy. I would cringe in agony and suffocation when the air got stuck in my chest and i just couldn't burp…😑😑 Least to say, my energy was being sapped. Finally this part of treatment is over….. Yes, despite the drama, i still decided to go to work for a few days of the week and look fabulous!! 😍😎. There was no way in hell would i let any of this take away my smile, and gratitude for life and my passion for journalism. Had i not had the opportunity to learn certain life skills nor had an amazing and powerful spiritual teacher #GMCKS and Gods grace, i dont think i would be here. This crazy ordeal has made me value a few aspects of life even more. The value of being anchored, of being grounded and deeply rooted. My teacher says, "Be gentle on the outside, but firm within", So so grateful for this gift of life. I Treasure it, i love it and i breathe it!!! And every single day, i say THANKYOU life !!!! Love to you all, my virtual hugs to you all!! PS: ILL BE LOADING MY HAPPY DANCE 🙈🙈 Pic by my @the_official_dpac #Saturday #inspire #conquer #gmcks #divinehealing #divinelove #gratitide #divineguidance
In 2018, she travelled to India for another treatment procedure known as the CyberKnife System, a fully robotic radiation delivery system that treats cancerous and non-cancerous tumours.
Here is the video of the anchor narrating her cancer journey.
