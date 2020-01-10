Ex-Asante Kotoko Midfielder Set To Link Up With Coach Steve Polack At Gor Mahia

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Jackson Owusu is in Nairobi to complete a move to Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia.

Owusu, 31, played under the current Gor Mahia coach, Steven Polack, at Asante Kotoko in the Ghanaian topflight.

According to Ghanaian journalist Akakpo Agodji of Ashh FM, Kumasi, Owusu was one of Polack’s top players at Kotoko.

“The coach loved him. He was one of his best players,” Akakpo told Kahawa Tungu.

Owusu suffered a broken leg in 2016 but recovered and later moved to Kuwaiti VIVA League side Al Tadhamon SC on a season long deal from the Porcupine Warriors.

BREAKING: Asante Kotoko's Jackson Owusu has suffered a career threatening injury after breaking his leg during a Sunday Special match — so (@Saddick_Adams) February 14, 2016

Owusu makes two the number of foreigners K’Ogalo have signed this transfer window. Gor Mahia have so far roped in last season’s Ugandan Premier League top scorer Juma Balinya.

