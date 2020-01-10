China Backtracks On Supporting Kenya For UN Security Council Seat, Backs Djibouti 

China has pledged to support Djibouti in its bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

This was revealed on Thursday by China’s head of Diplomacy.

Kenya is also eyeing for the Security Council position and was last year endorsed by the African Union (AU).

Djibouti had lost to Kenya in the AU elections and withdrew its earlier position that it would concede defeat.

China is a permanent member at UNSC and Kenya as for months been seeking its support to boost chances of securing the seat.

China’s move to support Djibouti over Kenya has been seen as tactical and one aimed at protecting its economic interests in the country — China has massive investments in the East African nation.

Read: NIS Intercepted Computers Donated To MPs From China Over Suspected Bugging

On the other hand, Kenya and China have had a good working relationship for years with the country commanding a huge influence in Kenya’s infrastructure development. Over the recent past, Kenya’s administration has been in a borrowing spree to mostly build new roads and standard gauge railway (SGR) amid concerns of rising debt.

Last month, Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong, during his State House visit in Nairobi, assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of China’s support in the elections scheduled for June 2020.

He congratulated Kenya for its endorsement by AU.

It’s, however, not clear on the apparent change of heart.

“We firmly support the reforms of the UN Security Council and believe that Kenya will help to increase the voice of African countries at the UN Security Council,” Wang said in December last year.

Read Also: China Has Approved Funds For Naivasha-Kisumu SGR – CS Macharia

The Chinese special envoy was in the country to attend the launch of the SGR freight service from Nairobi to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot.

As of March last year, China was non-commital on supporting Kenya in its Security Council bid.

To win the seat, Kenya will have to get the support of two-thirds of the UN member states.

The UN Security Council is responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security.

It has 15 members. Other permanent members are France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Read Also: Ban From Western Nations, Financial Crisis Forced Raila To Strike Handshake Deal With Uhuru – Mudavadi

The 10 nonpermanent members get elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

According to the UN Security Council’s rotation rules, the 10 nonpermanent seats rotate among the various regional blocs.

The five available seats are distributed as follows: two for Africa, one for the Asia-Pacific Group, one for Latin America and the Caribbean, and one for the Eastern European Group.

One of the seats in Africa has been reserved for the Eastern African region for the 2021-2022 term.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu