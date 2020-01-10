Attorney General Ordered To Appear In Court Over Miguna Travel Woes

The High Court has ordered Attorney General Paul Kihara to appear in court on Monday to explain the government’s reluctance to obey court orders in exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna’s case.

Judge John Mativo on Friday criticized the state saying the acts amount to stifling democracy.

Miguna’s legal team led by Dr John Khaminwa wanted the government found guilty of contempt of court.

He argued that the state had failed to facilitate Miguna’s return as ordered by the court. He also sought to have Miguna compensated by the state for violating his rights.

During the session, the state had no representation.

Later on, state lawyer Christopher Marwa appeared in court saying that he was not aware the case proceedings were today.

Miguna, who was expected to make his homecoming on Tuesday, was blocked by Lufthansa and France Air from boarding a plane to Nairobi over a red alert issued by the government.

This is despite fresh orders issued on Monday by justice Weldon Korir to compel the state to facilitate Miguna’s return home.

The government has maintained that the Miguna must apply for a new passport at any Kenyan mission abroad before he is granted entry into the country.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna on Wednesday said Miguna was categorised as an unruly passenger following dramatic scenes that were witnessed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in March 2018.

“Dr. Miguna was categorized as an unruly passenger in line with Annex 17 of International Civil Authority Organization (ICAO) standards and recommended practices that allow prohibition of unruly passengers, ” said Oguna.

“His unruly behaviour was seen to have the potential of threatening category Al status of JKIA which took the country a lot of effort and work to achieve. This category certifies that we have put in place all the necessary safety and security measures in all our airports.”

The lawyer’s passport was seized by the authorities in March 2018 before he was forcefully deported to Canada.

The state accused him of treason after swearing-in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

On December 14, 2018, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled that the deportation was illegal and in violation of Miguna’s rights.

Justice Mwita ordered the state to facilitate his entry into Kenya by issuing him with a Kenyan passport.

