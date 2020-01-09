Steve Polack Named Coach Of The Month For Second Time On The Bounce

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack has been named November Coach of the Month. Polack, who bagged the October award made it a double after guiding the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions to three wins in November.

The team played five Kenyan Premier League games in November winning three and drawing one. They also lost once their record in November superseded league rivals leaving Polack as the best performer.

“I’m delighted to get this accolade but i dedicate it fellow technical team at Gor Mahia and the players who worked very hard on the pitch to make it work. It means we can achieve much more with better conditions. You all know our situation but we try to make the best out of it. We have started the year well and hopefully you will be back here end of January,” said the jubilant Englishman.

Read:

K’Ogalo began the month on a losing note when they went down 1-0 to bogey opponents Mathare United.They then recovered with a 4-1 win over arch-rivals AFC Leopards and followed it with a 3-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz before downing Bandari 2-0 in Mombasa. The month ended with a barren draw against Ulinzi Stars in Kisumu.

Pollack beat Sofapaka’s John Baraza who equally had an impressive month to bag the accolade and Ulinzi Stars’ Benjamin Nyangweso. Western Stima’s Salim Babu won the August-September award before Pollack walked away with the October one. He took home with Sh75,000 courtesy of sponsor Fidelity Insurance and a personalized trophy.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu