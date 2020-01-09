Two Parents Accused Of Lynching Kitui Teacher Over Poor Performance Arrested, Arraigned

Two suspects have been arraigned over the lynching of a primary school teacher in Kitui.

The two, Wambua Mwangangi and Chris Kyalo Muli, were arrested on Thursday over suspicion that they were part of a crowd that burnt to death Ms Daisy Mbathe of Ndooni Primary School on Monday.

The mob which comprised parents in the school allegedly attacked the teacher over the school’s poor performance in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

The suspects, who are also parents in the school, were arraigned before Kitui Resident Magistrate Felistus Nekesa.

Read: How Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Son-in-law Orchestrated Theft Of Ksh19 Million In Stone Crusher Scandal

The magistrate allowed the prosecution to detain the suspects for 21 days to conclude investigations in the matter.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Kitui branch has condemned the incident further calling on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to leave no stone unturned in their probe.

Terming the incident a threat to local teachers, Simon Nding’o, Knut’s Kitui branch Executive Secretary, said, “I condemn this incident in the strongest terms possible. The government must ensure our security.”

Read Also: Kitui County Assembly On The Spot Over Cigarettes, Wines And Spirits Tender Advert

On Wednesday, KNUT Secretary-General castigated the parents for the heinous act.

“For unknown reasons, parents invaded the school, evicted the teacher, and later ambushed her while she was taking her children to school, killing her instantly, and setting her body aflame,” said Sossion.

The school has since been closed over the growing tension.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu