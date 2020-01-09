in SPORTS

I’m No King Of Football, Humble Mané Refuses Title After Bagging Top African Accolade (Video)

sadio Mané
Liverpool's Sadio Mane Named African Player Of The Year. [Courtesy]

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané is a humble but prolific goal poacher. He loves to keep a low profile and does not live a flashy lifestyle despite a fat pay cheque.

On Tuesday, the great son of Bambaly, Senegal bagged the 2019 African Footballer of The Year award for the very first time in Egypt.

But despite the accolade which puts him a head of the rest in Africa, Mané refused to be called the king of African football.

During photo session after receiving the coveted gong from CAF honcho Ahmad and while on the throne, the 27-year-old was called the king, a title he didn’t hesitate to decline, saying “I’m not a king.”

Mané is adored in his hometown Bambaly, where he’s engaged in numerous community projects like building schools and hospitals.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

