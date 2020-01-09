in SPORTS

Malkia Strikers Win Away From 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Malkia Strikers Win Away From 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers. [Courtesy]

Kenya women’s volleyball team are on the verge of the 2020 Olympics qualification.

A win against Nigeria this evening in Yaounde, Cameroon will confirm the ticket.

The Malkia Strikers top the charts in the African qualifiers with three straight wins.

The coach Paul Bitok’s biggest test was against Cameroon Tuesday, a game they won 2-3 to put one foot into Tokyo.

Cameroon,who beat Kenya in the final of the nations cup last year, was deemed their biggest obstacle in their quest for the summer Olympics qualification.

On the road to today’s clash, Kenya beat Egypt 3-1, Botswana 3-0 and Cameroon 3-2.

Nigeria on the other hand have only won once against Botswana 3-1, losing to both Cameroon and Egypt by three straight sets.

