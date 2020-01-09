Malkia Strikers Beat Nigeria By Three Straight Sets To Qualify For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kenya women’s volleyball team have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after hammering Nigeria by three sets to nothing.

The Malkia Strikers topped the charts in the Africa qualifiers in Yaounde, Cameroon with four straight wins.

Kenya beat Egypt 3-1 in their opening match of the round robin tournament before thumping Botswana 3-0, Cameroon 3-2 and Nigeria 3-0.

Kenya will be the sole Africa representative in the summer Olympics set for Tokyo, Japan.

The golden queens of Kenya, who are the reigning All African Games champions will be making a return to the global showpiece since Athens 2004.

Other team sports who have made the cut for the 2020 Olympics from Kenya includes the Lionesses and Shujaa.

