Lecturers Issue Strike Notice Over Pay Row

Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has issued a seven-day strike notice.

The dons on Thursday threatened to down tools on January 20 after the government failed to implement a 2019 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

According to Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga, the government failed to honour the CBA signed on October 28, 2019.

Last week the union revealed that the government owed its members an accumulated Sh13.8 billion, but the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) caps the figure at Sh8.8 billion.

“We want SRC to explain to us how they arrived at the conflicting figures. They are talking of Sh8.8 billion and we computed ours at Sh13.8 billion,” said Dr Wasonga.

Dr Wesonga urged the Inter Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) and SRC to correct the figures.

“How can over 40 plus accountants who helped us compute and arrive at the figure of Sh13.8 billion be wrong as SRC would want us to believe?” he posed.

