UPDATED: KBC MD Bans Discussion of BBI on all TV and Radio Stations Owned by the State Corporation

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) managing director Naim Bilal has banned discussion of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on all TV and Radio stations owned by the State corporation, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

It is intimated to this writer that Evans Makori (Presenter at Minto FM) invited Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi to discuss the BBI among other things on the station.

However, when the MD learnt of the planned show, he ordered Makori to cancel the discussion, forcing the presenter to call Maangi and lie that the station was having technical problems.

This writer understands that there was no such problem existed, and the show could have been cancelled due to the fact that Mangi is biased towards Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Later on today, all presenters on radio and TV have been ordered not to discuss BBI on any of their programs.

This raises eyebrows, since the BBI is thought to be a government project, with suspicion being that the government could be abandoning the project.

The project was birthed after the much publicised handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga on March 9, 2018.

This week, a Luhya leaders meeting has been planned in Kakamega to discuss BBI report, but already it is facing headwinds after 12 Luya MPs chickened out.

The MPs include Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), John Waluke (Sirisia), Tindi Mwale,(Butere) Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Malulu Injendi (Malaba), Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren) and Nambale MP Sakwa Bunyasi.

Of late, ODM and its affiliates seem to have been left on their own in the push for the BBI, with the President now reducing his utterances on the report.

Whether the MD is going against the government or he is acting on government orders still remains a mystery at the national broadcaster.

UPDATE:

KBC MD Mr Naim Bilal has confirmed that he is not against the BBI discussions on the government-owned platform but that they need to structure the debate through the editorial as it is currently not well structured and confusing to listeners.

According to Mr Bilal, Kenyans deserve to have a clear understanding of the BBI arguments in a way which they can clearly understand, absorb and make a decision on.

“This can best be done through our editorial leads,” says Bilal.

