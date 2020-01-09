Imran Okoth Delivers Late Brother’s Promise, Hands Over Refurbished School

Kibra’s newly elected Member of Parliament Imran Okoth has fulfilled his brother’s mission of building schools.

On Thursday, January 9, Imran handed over a refurbished Toi Primary School to the administration and fulfilled one of his manifestos for seeking election as Member of Parliament.

His brother, Ken Okoth, succumbed to cancer in July last year after being elected on an ODM ticket in 2017 hence the seat fell vacant.

Taking to his twitter page, Imran was posted up with other leaders in preparation for the handing over.

“Together with Dagoretti North MP Hon Simba Arati and other leaders from Kibra, we are currently attending the handing over ceremony of the refurbished Toi Primary School,” read the tweet.

The before pictures of the school detailed broken windows, damaged floors and unhygienic environment.

Imran is said to have attended the school during during his school days hence the motivation and need to make it better for the future learners.

The late Ken Okoth lived by the mantra ‘Build a school, close a jail’, which was focused on building more schools in Kibra constituency and reducing the number of young people engaged in crime.

His legacy is one that would never be forgotten and goes in the books as one of the best leaders the country ever had, and lost.

His brother, Imran took over after winning the highly contested by-election on November 7, and triumphed over Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga with 24,636 votes against 11,230 votes.

He was officially sworn in office on November 19, 2019 where he took oath administered before house speaker Justin Muturi by National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, and was accompanied to the dais by Jubilee Party nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

The Kibra by-election had a total of 24 contestants as including Eliud Owalo (ANC Party), Khamisi Butichi (Ford Kenya Party), Anaciet Dorn (DP), Martin Andati (Modern Alliance Party), Felix Anditi (Independent), Ibrahim Kimorko (Roots Party), Kassim Abdul (The New Democrats), Titus Mutinda (Republican Liberty Party), Fransco Ojiambo (Party of Democratic Unity), Shedrack Omondi (Independent), Shem Ocharo (Munngano), Abraham Okoth (Independent) Hamida Musa (United Green Movement), Noah Migudo (Independent), Fransco Ojiambo (Party of Democratic Unity), Shedrack Omondi, (Independent), Shem Ocharo (Munngano), Abraham Okoth (Independent) Hamida Musa (United Green Movement) and Noah Migudo (Independent).

