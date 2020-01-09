Brenda Wairimu’s Film ‘Subira’ Debuts on Emirates

Subira, based on an award-winning 2007 short film turned to a feature-length drama, premieres on Emirates award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, this month.

Subira which translates to patience is directed by Ravneet Sippy Chadha and tells a story of a young girl from Lamu, who loves swimming and fishing with her father, but after he dies in a boating accident, she is conformed to her mother’s traditional upbringing. The movie stars Brenda Wairimu, Tirath Padam, Nice Githinji and Melvin Alusa.

The movie has so far won 15 international awards.

Sippy started her career with such award winning short films as Kibera Kid (2007), Charcoal Traffic (2008), Tick Tock (2009) and Subira (2008) which she wrote, directed and produced.

Last year, Emirates introduced a playlist synching function on its Emirates App that enables customers to browse content on offer, create personalised playlists ahead of their flight, and sync it to their seats once on board their flight. In 2019, more than 180,000 unique playlists were created.

In 2019, ice won the third consecutive award for Best Entertainment at the 2020 Passenger Choice Awards held during the APEX EXPO in Los Angeles, USA.

Emirates launched its operations in 1995 with one daily flight from Dubai to Nairobi. Today, Emirates operates two flights to Dubai from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport departing at 1635hrs and 2245hrs.

