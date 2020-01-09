Brenda Wairimu, Ex Boyfriend Juliani Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday Together

TV girl and actress Brenda Wairimu and ex-boyfriend rapper Juliani celebrated their daughter’s birthday together as she turned 5 years old.

In cute photos shared on their Instagram pages, the former love birds were posted up with their daughter Amor Njeri at her school.

The sassy actress captioned, “Could we BE any happier?!? Happy 5th birthday my Amor Njeri.”

Despite breaking up, the two put aside their differences and gave their daughter the best birthday sharing it with her classmates.

In an interview two months ago, Juliani opened up about their break up for the first time, disclosing that Wairimu had ended things two years before and that they had not been together ever since.

The Hela hit maker during Up Close with Betty Kyallo hinted that they were co-parenting hence things were quite complicated and not as they used to be.

However, he stated that the mother of her child is very supportive and encourages him to spend more time with their daughter.

“I spend time with my daughter often. Like recently, I spent four days with her. Brenda Wairimu is open to co-parenting, and she has really been supportive on that front. She always advises I spend more time with the girl,” he said.

Speaking about meeting someone new and moving on, Juliani opined that he was not looking into getting in a romantic relationship with anyone, rather he was focused on impacting lives positively with hopes that in the end of he will find a partner.

“I am not planning to get into a relationship anytime soon. I do not need to be loved romantically now. In my next relationship, I would focus on positively impacting my partner such that even if we do not end up together, she would have acquired positive attributes from me,” Juliani who mentors young artistes told Betty.

He went ahead and gave relationship advise to young people who wanted to get into relationships asking them to evaluate each other before getting in too deep and exchanging nuptials.

On Brenda Wairimu’s side, she ignited rumours of dating after posting photos getting cozy with former Tahidi High actor Ephy Saint.

Wairimu insisted that she was into dating, but noted that the ex-Tahidi High actor was not the lucky man.

“Being single is well… different. I was in a serious relationship for 8 years, if not more. I’m slowly learning to date again but not sure when I will be ready for something serious. I have not been on a date lately,” she said.

