Ashley Young Set To End Nine-Year Stay At Manchester United

Manchester United captain Ashley Young will join Inter Milan when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old could still leave during the current transfer window but United are yet to agree to that move.

Young, who has played 261 times for the club, was left out of the United squad for Tuesday’s 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester City.

Read:

As Young’s contract expires at the end of the season, he is now free to talk to clubs outside of England.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the game that “it was not the right time” to discuss Young’s future, adding: “We can’t weaken ourselves; we need to strengthen ourselves, if any movement is going to happen.”

Young joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and has been part of squads that won the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu