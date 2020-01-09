Anerlisa Muigai Celebrates 32nd Birthday In Style (Video)

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai on Thursday turned 32 with pomp and colour.

The Nero Company chief executive celebrated her birthday with close friends and shared the special moments with her 814,000 followers on Instagram.

She captioned a video from the photo-shoot, “Thanks to GOD for everything. Put God first ALWAYS. I wake up God, I sleep God, hard times God, Good times God..everything is God God God.”

Her fiance and Tanzanian heartthrob Ben Pol celebrated his special girl with a special message.

He wrote, “Baby I’m so proud of who you are, and who you are becoming spiritually! Continue to put God first and grow within his spirit, and within his organization! I love you 😘 . Happy Birthday my Love.”

To this the curvaceous businesswoman replied, “Thank you my love ❤ for bringing me closer to God and showing me how to see the good in everything even when everything seems off. Thank you also for teaching me how to forgive and most importantly to always have a pure heart.”

View this post on Instagram HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎂🍰🥂🍹🍾. #GodFirstAlways A post shared by Anerlisa Muigai (@anerlisa) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:13pm PST

Towards the end of 2019, the couple was rumoured to have ended things, claims the Moyo Mashine crooner put to rest.

“Watu wetu wanaotupenda wazidi kutuombea kheri siku zote, muda si mrefu tutafunga ndoa,” Ben Pol said.

He further noted that once they are settled, they plan to have at least 3 children.

“Siku zote nilikuwa nikitamani watoto wanne, hivyo nitaongeza watatu kwa mchumba wangu,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu