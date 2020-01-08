Willis Raburu’s Spouse Marya Speaks After Suffering Loss Of Child

Citizen TV anchor Willis Raburu and his spouse, Marya Prude suffered loss last week following the death of their unborn child.

So heavy was the loss that the 10 over 10 host took a break from his many jobs including a midday show on Hot 96 FM.

In his emotional message, Raburu, always jovial, said he and Marya needed time to heal.

“Over the past few days my heart has been shattered and torn in to several pieces. The pain I have felt has been immeasurable and one that words fail to aptly capture. It has left me with several questions and literally reset my outlook on life. I may not be able to share the full extent of it all but I cannot bear it alone. I am therefore going to be taking a short break from work and my duties on @1010fanpage @citizentvkenya @hothappyhour and @hot96fmkenya to allow for my wife and I to get through the motions,” Raburu’s message read in part.

Their daughter, Adana, the multi-talented Raburu explained was lost after his wife, went into “labor but there was some complications and a clot so we pushed out a still birth.”

“My heart is completely broken. She is such a beautiful baby, now she is a beautiful angel. We were all waiting for a baby but God called her home. My angel Adana is on the other side now looking over us and we will do her proud,” he said.

Marya Prude, a stylist and business owner is still going through the motions.

Venting on her Instagram stories, Marya said she was disappointed that God did not come through for her when she needed him the most.

“Everyone is so quick to tell me about God… What they don’t know is that every way I knew Him was tested and He didn’t prove Himself. So as they say you should know God for yourself, I now can say, I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know him coz He left me when I needed him the most,” she wrote.

