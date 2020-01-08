Top International Schools In East Africa

Education in East Africa, especially in Kenya has advanced over the years with well equipped and established schools.

The development rate has boosted careers and equipped students with different learning skills that have been able to rank the region highly on the map.

The schools, despite being expensive and charging huge amounts of money for fees and other curriculum activities, have acquired a good name and over the years ideally managed to enroll increased number of students.

Here is a list of some of the top featured International Schools in the East Africa region and their relevant information that will guide you in making the best decision for your child’s education.

1. Braeburn School.

This is one of the oldest International Schools, having operated for close to 40 years and holds approximately 4000 pupils.

It has branches both in Kenya and Tanzania and includes the British National Curriculum up to IGCSEs and GCE A-Levels in their teaching.

It has branches in Nairobi, Nanyuki, Kisumu, Mombasa, Arusha and Dar Es Salaam.

The school’s fees are estimated to be Sh727,000 per term.

Read: Netizens Poke Fun At Back To School Photos Of Pembroke House School

2. Brookhurst International School.

This school is located about 20 Kilometers from Nairobi, along Pipeline-Isinya road, Kajiado County.

It admits children for different grades and is open for both boarding and day scholars.

The levels of study comprise of Preparatory School, Junior High School, Senior High School and A-level.

The curriculum is boosted by sports and aviation programs, with termly fees estimated depending on the grade.

For instance, fees for the first year for Grade 7 children is estimated to be Sh450,000.

3. Green Hills Academy.

Green Hills Academy is a school located in Kigali, Rwanda and holds a current capacity of 1500 students with 62 different nationalities.

Its facilities include a state of the art gymnasium, pool, music and band room, dining hall among others.

It is the only school in Rwanda offering International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma program.

The program equips students and aids in getting into competitive Universities globally.

The school offers two options where one opts for all content to be taught in English whilst French and Kinyarwanda are optional.

Ideally, there is a 50/50 bilingual program in that half of the portion of the day is taught in English while the other in French.

The fee structure differs depending with boarding or day, as well as Rwanda or non-Rwanda resident.

It ranges from Sh1,000,000 up to Sh4,000,000 inclusive of all costs.

Read Also: Kitengela International Schools On The Spot For Holding Tuition Over The Weekend For Class 8 Pupils

4. Light International School.

Light International School offers boarding for both girls and boys with international curriculum and is located in Nairobi’s Karen, off Lang’ata road.

It is very prestigious and is well equipped with advanced technology and equipment to facilitate learning of all students as well as ensure other life lessons are imparted.

The school also stands out as it upholds human rights and is focused on ensuring the same is emphasized among its students and stakeholders.

Here is an excerpt of the school fees.

5. Makini Schools.

Makini Schools detail groups of schools that offer learning curriculum from pre-school to high school.

The schools are very prestigious, equipped with first rate laboratories, well-equipped classrooms, music rooms and up-to-date sports facilities.

They were first established in 1978 and have been in existence since, winning and acquiring different awards.

Some of the programs offered include drama and music, environment, gifted and talented, ICT,Scholarships, French,Media and photography, sports, arts and story telling.

The fees range depending on the level of admission and inclusive of application, registration, lunch, break, tuition and other services.

For daycare, the fees are Sh65,400 while for senior level of Class 8 is Sh102,600 without optional activities.

Read Also: Makini Schools Management Threatens To Sue PTA, Media Over Strained Relationship

6. Nairobi Jaffery Academy.

This is an international school that has been in existence for close to 2 decades and hosts over 18 nationalities from across the world.

It is located in Nairobi and has Kindergarten, Junior School and Senior school.

7. Naisula School.

Naisula School is located in the plains of Maasai land in Kajiado with a serene environment and curriculum structure.

The students aged between 12-18 years follow the National curriculum of England and Wales with an international School context.

The other co-curricular activities are arts, clubs,sports and music.

The fees structure for the Academic year 2019/2020 is Sh1,320,000 payable in two installments.

8. Pembroke House School.

Pembroke House is an international school located in Nakuru County, Gilgil-Nyahururu, offering British curriculum and boarding for children aged 2-13 years.

The activities carried out by the children including swimming, horse riding, music, golf, fishing among others.

The school fees for Pre-nursery for children aged 1-3 years is Sh87,500 while for years 3-8 is Sh784,807 for the financial year.

Here is part of the fee structure:

Read Also: Mary Okello Pocketed Ksh. 930 Million in Makini Schools Sale

9. Swedish School.

The school was established in 1968 and follows the Swedish curriculum offering pre-school, compulsory school and upper secondary school.

Boarding option is only necessitated for upper secondary students until graduation.

The students’ population as in 2018 was 160, with more being admitted.

10. West Nairobi School.

This is an International Christian School offering American Curriculum for pre-school (Age 4 years) to High school (18 years).

It is located in the suburbs of Nairobi’s Karen area and has existed for about 20 years and is comprised of more than 20 nationalities.

Some of the School’s co-curriculum activities include Community Service, Fine Arts, Model United Nations, Sports Program, Student Council and Student Tutoring.

11. St Andrews, Turi.

Founded in 1931, the International School offers British Curriculum Education for pupils aged from 5-18 years and is situated in the Rift Valley.

The fee structure ranges as follows:

Tuition per term: Nursery (day only): Sh166,000 Reception (day only): Sh332,000; Years 1 to 2: Sh332,000; Weekly Boarding – Sh630,800; Full Boarding – Sh663,900; Years 3 to 4: Day – Sh448,500; Weekly Boarding – Sh655,400; Full Boarding – Sh689,900; Years 5 to 6: Day – Sh480,700; Weekly Boarding – Sh702,500 Full Boarding – Sh739,500; Years 7 to 8: Day – Sh518,200; Weekly Boarding – Sh757,400; Full Boarding – Sh797,300.

12. Rosslyn Academy.

Read Also: Hillcrest School Fetches Ksh2.6 Billion For Fanisi Capital In Takeover Deal

This is a private Christian school located in Nairobi, Gigiri and was established about 73 years ago in Tanzania.

It has over 650 students with more than 50 nationalities represented with a North American Curriculum for grades pre-school through 12.

Its programs include Pre-school, Elementary School, Middle School, High School and Advanced Placement.

The Kenyan education system is explained in six levels, each with specific qualifications and requirements in order to advance to the next .

There is the pre-primary education years where children from the age of 4 and 5 years are equipped with the relevant skills at an early age.

The lower primary education details children from the ages of 6-8 and takes about three years, subdivided in classes.

Read Also: Brookhouse School Host Kenya’s first Google Web Rangers Africa Summit

The upper primary education is for children between 8 and 11 years with a final examination to determine advancement to the next level.

The Junior Secondary Education details the first years of Secondary education or High school.

Senior Secondary education is the final level and details a final examination to complete High School.

Higher Education takes different forms of certificates, diploma, degree, masters, PHD and is achieved after senior secondary education.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu