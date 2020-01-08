Questions As State Counsel Tells Court Gov’t In The Dark On Miguna’s Travel Woes

The government is not behind Miguna Miguna’s travel woes, a state counsel has told a Nairobi court.

Appearing before High Court Judge Weldon Korir on Wednesday, state Attorney Christopher Marwa stated that the government is not aware of any reason why Miguna was barred from travelling to Kenya On Tuesday.

Reacting to a fresh application filed by Miguna’s legal team led by Dr John Khaminwa, after the vocal barrister was denied boarding by Lufthansa airline and France Air, Marwa claimed that the government has not changed its position on facilitating Miguna’s homecoming.

Yesterday Lufthansa and France Air confirmed that the government of Kenya issued a red alert directing the airlines to deny Miguna boarding rights.

This is despite Justice Korir’s order on Monday barring the Immigration department and other State agencies involved in the case against interfering with Miguna’s return.

Urging the court to dismiss Miguna’s application, Marwa argued that Kenya has no control of the situation and if his travel documents are processed, he can come back to the country.

On his part, Khaminwa told the court that it’s the responsibility of the state to facilitate his client’s return as he is in a foreign nation.

Khaminwa added that he had spoken with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who assured him that he’s not opposed to Miguna’s return.

Justice Korir gave the state until Thursday to file a response in Miguna’s case.

“I have considered the application by both the State and Miguna and realized that the matter is urgent,” he ruled.

The case will be heard on Friday.

It’s not clear why the state has refused to admit that it had blocked Miguna’s entry even after the airlines confirmed that the lawyer will only be allowed if the red alert against him is formally cancelled by the government.

The red alert in question is said to have been issued by the office of the President.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently hinted that Miguna, one of his fiercest critics, will be granted unconditional entry into the country because he has freedom of speech.

