Malkia Striker Beat Cameroon To Inch Closer To 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualification (Photos)

Kenya beat a stubborn Cameroon by three sets to two on Tuesday to move closer to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification.

The Malkia Strikers begun on a high wining the first set 16-25 but slipped in the second set, losing 23-25.

They recovered to win the third set 21-25 but again the hosts bounced back to bag the fourth set 23-25.

In the tie breaker, Kenya showed more agency and accuracy, leading from start to finish to win 11-15.

The Malkia strikers are now top of the five-team round robbin tournament, which is taking place in Yaounde,Cameroon after registering three straight wins.

Kenya beat Egypt 3-1 in their opening game on Sunday before dispatching Botswana 3-0 the following day in the second fixture.

A win against Nigeria on Wednesday guarantee them a spot in the summer Olympics as the sole Africa representative.

