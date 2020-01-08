Mahrez Reveals Why He Skipped Mane’s Crowning As Africa’s Best Player

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was last night installed as the best player in Africa for the year 2019.

Conspicuously missing at the gala awards staged in Egypt were two other finalists, Rihad Mahrez and Mane’s teammate Mo Salah.

While Salah is yet to publicly state his reason for staying away, when Mane was present when he won the gong last year, or even congratulate the Senegalese openly, Mahrez has broken his silence.

Read:

In a tweet, the AFCON winner with Algeria said, “Congratulations to Sadio for his trophy well deserved and sorry I couldn’t come but I had to start scoring for the 2020 trophy, see you next year inch’Allah.”

Congratulations to Sadio for his trophy well deserved 🙏🏼 and sorry I couldn't come but I had to start scoring for the 2020 trophy 😘😂 see you next year inch'Allah 🇩🇿 #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/AdomL38DoE — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) January 7, 2020

Mahrez featured for Manchester City last night in 1-3 win at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. Mahrez scored the second goal.

