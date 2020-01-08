Gov’t Wants An “Unruly” Miguna To Obtain Passport From Any Kenyan Mission

The government has finally broken its silence on the drama surrounding embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna’s homecoming.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cyrus Oguna, the Government Spokesperson, stated that the vocal lawyer is categorised as “unruly passenger”, in line with international aviation standards, hence his travel woes.

This is in reference to a March 2018 incident where Miguna declined to board a plane to Canada causing scenes at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“Dr. Miguna was categorized as an unruly passenger in line with Annex 17 of International Civil Authority Organization (ICAO) standards and recommended practices that allow prohibition of unruly passengers, ” the statement reads in part.

Read: Questions As State Counsel Tells Court Gov’t In The Dark On Miguna’s Travel Woes

“His unruly behaviour was seen to have the potential of threatening category Al status of JKIA which took the country a lot of effort and work to achieve. This category certifies that we have put in place all the necessary safety and security measures in all our airports.”

To facilitate Miguna’s entry in line with a High Court order issued on Monday, Oguna said the barrister must first obtain a valid Kenyan passport.

He stated that Miguna has not made any attempt to obtain one from any Kenyan embassy.

“According to ICAO, a passenger must have valid travel documents. Dr,Miguna is free to present himself to any Kenyan Mission to obtain his passport. It is, however, puzzling that Dr. Miguna has not made an effort to obtain his passport from any of the missions. Nevertheless, our missions abroad are ready and willing to assist him to get his documents once he presents himself, ” he added.

Read Also: How Judiciary Can Save Miguna From State Impunity

Miguna’s attempt to fly home on Tuesday was thwarted after he was barred by Lufthansa and Air France airlines from boarding a plane to Nairobi.

The airlines explained that Kenyan authorities issued a red alert directing them to deny Miguna boarding rights.

The lawyer’s passport was seized by the authorities in March 2018 before he was forcefully deported to Canada.

Read Also: Lawyer Miguna Miguna Ejected from a Nairobi Bound Air France Flight

The state accused him of treason after swearing-in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

In December 14, 2018, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled that the deportation was illegal and in violation of Miguna’s rights.

Justice Mwita ordered the state to facilitate his entry into Kenya by issuing him with a Kenyan passport.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu