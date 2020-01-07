Zoo FC Coach Herman Iswekha Accuses Players Of Match Fixing After Heavy Loss To Leopards

Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha has “been suspecting” that some of his players might be involved in match fixing, a serious offense in football.

Herman made the claims days after his side went down 4-1 to AFC Leopards at the Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega, their third KPL loss on the bounce.

“In the previous matches we have played, I have been suspecting that my players were involved in match fixing. We were not meant to concede some of the cheap goals and all the blames go to the defenders,” Iswekha told Citizen.

Read:

“Why were they allowing in their area opposing strikers without tackling them, we raised our suspicion and it could be due to the financial difficulties in our team but that should not be the case,” he added.

“We had no option rather than releasing almost seven players, many of them being defenders because as a team we felt that if we continue keeping them the script would be repeated,” he added.

Zoo have lost 9 of their last 14 fixtures, conceding a whopping 26 goals in the process, only Chemelil Sugar (46), Nzoia Sugar and Kisumu All Stars (27) have conceded more.

Read Also:

Claims of match fixing in KPL are not new, last year Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Malala accused Ugandan tactician Paul Nkata of colluding with some players to stake in their own games.

The allegations were however not conclusively probed.

Sports betting remains a big industry in the country and most youths are engaged in it.