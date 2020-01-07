in NEWS

Two Perish, Five Injured In Tragic Nairobi-Mombasa Highway Accident

nairobi mombasa accident
Semi Trailer In Nairobi-Mombasa Highway Accident. [Courtesy]

Two people have died following a tragic accident along the ever busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The Tuesday morning accident involved a semi-trailer and a Nissan Juke.

According to Makueni police commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan, the Tarda, Emali incident left five others nursing serious injuries.

nairobi mombasa accident
A Nissan Juke Involved in a morning accident along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway. [Courtesy]
The deceased persons were in the private car and their remains have been taken to the Kilome Nursing Home Mortuary.

The injured are also at the same medical facility.

