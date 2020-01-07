Two Perish, Five Injured In Tragic Nairobi-Mombasa Highway Accident

Two people have died following a tragic accident along the ever busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The Tuesday morning accident involved a semi-trailer and a Nissan Juke.

According to Makueni police commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan, the Tarda, Emali incident left five others nursing serious injuries.

Read:

The deceased persons were in the private car and their remains have been taken to the Kilome Nursing Home Mortuary.

The injured are also at the same medical facility.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu