4 Students Killed During Al Shabaab Attack In Garissa

Four students died in the wee hours of Tuesday morning following an attack by Al Shabaab militants in Saretho area, Daadab sub-county, Garissa County.

Kenyan security teams responded during the 1 AM incident killing two gunmen.

They also recovered Two AK47 rifles and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the militants.

Deputy County Commissioner Kibet Bowen confirmed the incident saying the four students, who resided near the police camp, were hit by stray bullets.

The gunmen are said to have attempted to destroy a communication mast when they were engaged by officers.

Bowen added that the security teams in the area have launched a manhunt for other militants who escaped to Kenya-Somali border.

The incident comes at a time the country is on a high alert on terrorist acts.

On Monday suspects terrorists were arrested in Nairobi and Nanyuki over claims of attempting to gain entry into GSU and British Army camps.

On Sunday, the Somali-based terror group attacked Manda Airport in Lamu County.

The airstrip is just next “Camp Simba” naval base that hosts US and Kenyan military troops.

Reports indicate that the militants were trying to access the base from the airstrip. The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement that the terrorist attack was repulsed with five gunmen being killed. "Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going," said KDF Spokesman Paul Njuguna. However, the US African command revealed on Sunday night that three Americans were killed and two others injured during the attack. Police have also arrested five people in connection with the attack and are being interrogated. Al Shabab through its affiliate media claimed responsibility saying its fighters "partially seized & destroyed" the camp, inflicted "severe casualties" on the troops.

