Red Alert Issued By President After Court Order, Gov’t Threatened Lufthansa Airline – Miguna

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has accused the government of frustrating his plans to enter Kenya despite a fresh order by the High Court.

In a tweet, after he was barred by Germany authorities from boarding plane from Berlin to Kenya, Miguna says the government issued the red alert yesterday evening after the order directing the state to facilitate his entry.

The firebrand barrister claims that the Kenyan government threatened to deny Lufthansa Airline landing rights if he boarded it to Nairobi.

“The Office of the President issued a RED ALERT to Lufthansa last evening threatening to deny landing rights to the airline if it carried me to Kenya or any other African country. It was issued AFTER the Court Orders by Justice Korir, ” he tweeted.

He added that despite the government committing, through press statements, that it would facilitate his entry, he’s still at Berlin because the red alert is yet to be cancelled.

“Lufthansa has stated that it is ready to transport me to Kenya when the READ ALERT has been formally cancelled or withdrawn by the illegitimate Government of Kenya. But as of now, despite lies peddled via social media and press statements, the RED ALERT has not been cancelled, ” he added.

He stated that he is still weighing if he will reschedule his flight to today evening or tomorrow.

Earlier, Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would “deal with the read alert”.

Oguna could neither confirm nor deny whether the red alert was sent or if it has been in place since 2018 when Miguna unsuccessfully attempted to return home.

On Monday, Justice Weldon Korir barred the Immigration department and other State agencies involved in the case against interfering with Miguna’s return on Tuesday or any other date.

