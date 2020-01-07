Kenyans Send ODM Leader Raila Warm Wishes As He Celebrates 75th Birthday

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday celebrated his 75th birthday in style as messages of best wishes flooded his social media pages.

Baba, as he is commonly referred to, shared a cake cutting moment with his grandchildren. On the two tier cake was a Kenyan flag, his name and age.

He captioned it, “On this day, I thank God for the gift of life thus far. Wishing greater things to our country and our people.”

On this day, I thank God for the gift of life thus far. Wishing greater things to our country and our people. pic.twitter.com/jWSF5c7wcA — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 7, 2020

The celebrated politician who fought for multi-party democracy also posed for a picture with his wife, Ida Odinga, of 47 years.

Netizens celebrated Raila, leader of opposition since 2013, as a gallant leader and mentor to many.

The ODM party described him as a “a fantastic example of wisdom, leadership, and foresight.”

We wish you plenty of joy today and every day of the coming year! You are a fantastic example of wisdom, leadership, and foresight. On your birthday, we wish you peace, good health, and happiness. You are the best mentor anyone could have asked for #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/Spy5Z8Lmmm — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) January 7, 2020

His deputy party leader and Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho wished the now AU envoy a long life and wisdom.

“To my Party leader and mentor Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, a happy birthday. May the Almighty God give you long life and wisdom to continue leading the democratization of our Nation,” Joho tweeted.

Kenyans also sent in their messages of best wishes. They said:

Happy Birthday Right Hon. @RailaOdinga, A true statesman who continues to sacrifice for the progress of the Nation, Let's Build Bridges for a better Kenya. #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/SM3ScAUzbC — Charles Mark Dienya (@MarkDienya) January 7, 2020

Your Excellency Hon. Dr. Raila Amolo Odinga, you have been a role model and an example of selfless giving to this generation, and we are proud to hold you as someone worthy of emulation. On this day, I just want to say Thank You and Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayBaba. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) January 7, 2020

Engineer Raila Odinga as you turn a year older & wiser today, i just want to let you know that u inspire millions of us, a man with the nation at heart & abundant love to his people,may God grant u many more years to steer Kenya to greater heights 🎈#HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/oMp762gwIj — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) January 7, 2020

#HappyBirthdayBaba @RailaOdinga may you live long to see the fruits of years of your toil and labor for this country. pic.twitter.com/21BzdFDIlr — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) January 7, 2020

Raila has since the hotly contested 2017 general elections joined forces with President Uhuru Kenyatta in fight against graft and bringing to life the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In 2019, he had a fun filled 74th birthday at his Nyali House and in attendance was the president.