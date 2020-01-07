in ENTERTAINMENT

Kenyans Send ODM Leader Raila Warm Wishes As He Celebrates 75th Birthday

Raila Odinga and wife Ida Odinga on his 75th birthday. [Courtesy]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday celebrated his 75th birthday in style as messages of best wishes flooded his social media pages.

Baba, as he is commonly referred to, shared a cake cutting moment with his grandchildren. On the two tier cake was a Kenyan flag, his name and age.

He captioned it, “On this day, I thank God for the gift of life thus far. Wishing greater things to our country and our people.”

The celebrated politician who fought for multi-party democracy also posed for a picture with his wife, Ida Odinga, of 47 years.

Netizens celebrated Raila, leader of opposition since 2013, as a gallant leader and mentor to many.

The ODM party described him as a “a fantastic example of wisdom, leadership, and foresight.”

His deputy party leader and Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho wished the now AU envoy a long life and wisdom.

“To my Party leader and mentor Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, a happy birthday. May the Almighty God give you long life and wisdom to continue leading the democratization of our Nation,” Joho tweeted.

Kenyans also sent in their messages of best wishes. They said:

Raila has since the hotly contested 2017 general elections joined forces with President Uhuru Kenyatta in fight against graft and bringing to life the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In 2019, he had a fun filled 74th birthday at his Nyali House and in attendance was the president.

Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta cut cake during his 74th birthday. [Courtesy]

