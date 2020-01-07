Netizens Poke Fun At Back To School Photos Of Pembroke House School

Recent back to school photos from Pembroke House School have thrown social media into a frenzy with netizens making comparisons with various schools across the country.

The international school located in Nakuru County, Gilgil-Nyahururu, offers British curriculum and boarding for children aged 2-13 years.

Through their Facebook page, the return of students was announced with photos of students alighting from a chopper.

The photos lit up social media with different people documenting their memories on back to school photos.

Here is part of the school’s fee structure:

The school, just like all other international schools in the Country is very prestigious with termly school fees running in millions.

“The Pembroke House School, Kenya charter flight arrival yesterday with some of our returning students!” read the caption.

In a different post, the school indicated the activities carried out by the children including swimming, horse riding, music, golf, fishing among others.

Kenyans as usual did not disappoint as they clowned and alluded that they were familiar to the school, some having gone through it while others stating that their children were schooling at the establishment.

Dan Omondi said,” I just deposited school fees for my triplets who are in grade 4 but the money hasn’t reflected from my side, what might be the problem?”

Another, Ndoch Wa Sheraw said,” I was so furious at you people for not letting my son use his iPhone to call me through my iPhone on arrival.. But at least I feel better he later sent me an e-mail through his MacBook laptop. Nys time guys.”

However, looking at state of schools across the country paints a different picture.

In a recent attack, Kandara Mp Alice Wahome was under fire over the state of toilets at a school in her constituency.

The school toilets were in a bad state, with rusty iron sheets and unhygienic conditions.

Status of Toilets in Kariguini primary school in Kandara Constituency rep by Hon Alice Wahome.#Wajingasisi ⁦@TonyGachoka⁩ ⁦@ahmednasirlaw⁩ pic.twitter.com/qDo9NR0bwa — Hon Ngigi (@ngigiboniface) December 28, 2019

Unfortunately, majority of public schools across the country are in unwanted state, with leaders and administration doing very little on the same.

In a different post two weeks ago, Radio presenter and social media sensation Andrew Kibe exposed the poor state of toilets and hygienic conditions of Lang’ata West Primary School.

He posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption, “This is the state of the loos at Langata West Primary School. Jamaneni!!! Over 1500 kids go to this school and the toilets look like this? Unfortunately, this is the same sorry sight in almost all public primary schools in this here 254.”

Back to school especially in major cities and towns are encumbered with children and students flooded in shops and malls to acquire basic needs including books and personal effects.

Unlike Pembroke House School where the children are jetted back in school, majority of schools witnessed children crowded in buses and matatus, with luggage, confused and not certain of the direction to follow.

