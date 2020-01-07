Miguna Claims Germany Authorities Blocked Him From Boarding Flight To Kenya

Self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna has been blocked from boarding a plane from Germany to Kenya.

Speaking exclusively to Hot 96’s Jeff Koinange, the firebrand lawyer said that he has just received a red alert from Germany authorities telling him he can not board a flight to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) or any other African country. He left Canada for Germany on Sunday and was expected to connect to Kenya on Tuesday.

Adding that the red alert was issued by the office of the President in Kenya, Miguna said: “In fact, the Kenya Government has demanded that Lufthansa must refund my fare. They have demanded that Lufthansa should not fly me into any other African country, either.”

“Lufthansa flight manager is saying that the Government of Kenya must send official communication to Lufthansa at Frankfurt office before I can be allowed to fly to Kenya or any other African country.”

The Lufthansa flight is scheduled to leave Germany at 11.20 am and arrive in Nairobi at 9.25 pm.

This comes just hours after the High Court ordered the Kenyan government to facilitate the exiled lawyer unconditional entry into the country.

Justice Weldon Korir barred the Immigration department and other State agencies involved in the case against interfering with Miguna’s return on Tuesday or any other date.

Moments after the order was issued, the Immigration department released a statement indicating that the lawyer, who has been deported twice and had his passport seized by the state, will be allowed entry into his mother as per court orders dated December 14, 2018.

In the 2018 order, judge Enock Chacha Mwita ruled that Miguna’s deportation was unlawful and in violation of the Constitution.

Justice Mwita further affirmed that the cancellation and the declaration that he was a prohibited immigrant were unconstitutional.

He dismissed the government’s narrative that Miguna is not a Kenyan citizen.

“I find and hold that he did not lose his citizenship upon acquiring a Canadian passport,“ Justice Mwita mentioned concerning his passport.

The High Court also awarded the lawyer Ksh7 million as compensation for the violation of his rights during his deportation to Canada.

The former gubernatorial candidate was first forced out of the country on February 7, 2018, after being in police custody for days following his arrest for presiding over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s oath as the people’s president on January 30, 2018.

He was deported, for the second time, on March 29 after spending more than 72 hours in a tiny room at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after authorities denied him entry into the country.

This is after he refused to produce his Canadian passport at JKIA and insisted that he can’t enter Kenya as a foreigner.

