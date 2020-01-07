Lawyer Miguna Miguna Ejected from a Nairobi Bound Air France Flight

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has again been ejected from a Nairobi bound Air France flight after the airline reportedly received a warning from Nairobi that it will not be allowed to land at JKIA with the combative lawyer on board.

This means that Miguna Miguna is still stuck at Berlin’s Tegel “Otto Lilienthal” Airport which has ICAO abbreviation, TXL.

In what is now proving to be a game of ping pong between Office of the President, Judiciary and the lawyers of Miguna Miguna, the lawyer might just be returned back to Toronto as chances of his entry into Kenya are proving thin as President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga are said to be unhappy with him back in Kenya.

While claiming to be unaligned, President Uhuru and former PM Raila Odinga are said to view Miguna Miguna as an ally of their nemesis, Deputy President William Ruto, who they have resolved to block from ever ascending and becoming the President of Kenya.

Air France removed me from Flight AF0814 from Charles De Gaulle Airport to JKIA, which was about to take off. Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman Raila Odinga are so afraid, cowardly, tyrannical and weak that they have sent RED ALERTS to all airlines. We shall never surrender! pic.twitter.com/SRdOZqlvxR — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 7, 2020

Mkiguna Miguna has also proved that he lacks the charisma, wisdom and tactic to land anywhere in Africa as he is determined to ensure that he bulldozes his way through the entry points, a scene Kenyan authorities have resolved not to allow.

Miguna Miguna was deported through Dubai on an Emirates flights in March 2018 just after the handshake between President Uhuru and former PM Raila Odinga. His deportation didn’t come easy as he was shafted from one police station to another in and around Nairobi.

READ:

He was later held at the secretive Anti-Terror Police Unit in Nairobi before being sneaked into Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and then forced onto a plane.

The forcible deportation didn’t come easy as he was combative and fought off airline and security officials determined to deport him. Miguna Miguna was finally deported after being sedated and loaded onto another Dubai bound Emirates flight.

While in Toronto Canada, Miguna Miguna has not won the support and confidence of the authorities in Kenya as he has made posts on his social media pages which might make the individuals determined not to allow him back.

READ:

The posts against Raila and Uhuru have not been palatable to the two who wields unmatched power in the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu