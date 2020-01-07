Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Dismisses Transfer Rumours, Says He Loves Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dispelled media speculations that he wants to leave the Premier League side.

Arsenal sits 10th in the Premier League after 21 games, nine points adrift of the Champions League qualifying places.

According to grapevine the Gabonese wants to move to a club where he can win trophies and play champions league football, rumours he has dismissed.

“People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!” Aubameyang wrote in the match programme ahead of the FA Cup third round tie at home to Leeds United on Monday.

“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs,” he added.

Aubameyang has yet to sign an extension to his current contract at the Emirates Stadium, which runs until 2021.

He joined the club in January 2018 for a then-record fee for the Gunners of 56 million pounds ($74 million).

Aubameyang was left out of the Arsenal lineup for the Leeds match due to illness, manager Mikel Arteta told the BBC.

