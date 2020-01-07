Ali Kiba’s Brother Dumps Him, Pledges To Support Rival Diamond Platnumz

Bongo giants, Naseeb Abdul popularly known as Diamond Platnumz and Ali Saleh Gentamilan commonly referred by his stage name Ali Kiba have had a long outstanding beef, that is yet to be resolved.

The two have made it clear that they cannot put their differences aside and work together as they displayed dramatic antics on social media and sent each other subliminal messages.

The most recent beef detailed the Wasafi Festival that was organized by Diamond’s label, where he apparently reached out to his colleague to be part of the event.

Ali Kiba however turned down the offer, and made a huge mountain out of it, labeling Diamond and calling him out for what he termed as a hypocrite.

Ali Kiba’s elder brother, Issa Azam, has heightened the beef by taking sides in the whole situation, and fans are not having it.

Azam, in a recent interview has pledged his support for Diamond, stating that he was more of his brother going by the acts of kindness he has been able to accord him.

He stated that he was willing and ready to defend the Baba Lao hit maker, and even die for him.

In the interview with Tanzania’s Bongo 5, he insisted that when it came to choosing teams, he follows his heart and goes for who has been on his side more.

Therefore, Diamond who has mentioned him in some of his songs and even paid for his flight tickets to attend his shows is his best pick, thus earning him the title of a traitor.

“When it came to choosing teams I had to follow many heart. I am a man of the people so obviously many will follow me, which did not go well with Ali Kiba’s fans. Diamond heard that I was beaten by some fans belonging to my brother. He sent me to the Neyo concert, on a flight when he came to Tanzania,” said Azam during the interview.

According to the vocal brother, Diamond has played a huge role in his life and family through supporting him financially and gifting him.

Additionally, he stated that the Kanyaga singer is humble and down to earth as compared to his brother.

When asked about the contributions of the two Tanzanian big wigs, Azam indicated that Diamond had done so much in reference to helping and mentoring upcoming artistes, and criticized his brother for not doing the same and only focusing on flourishing his personal endeavors.

Diamond and Ali Kiba last year took their beef to a whole other level by comparing their supremacy in filling concerts.

They organized two different events and had their fans battle it out by filling their respective concerts, as well as music performances.

