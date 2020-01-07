40-Year Old Man Commits Suicide After Allegedly Losing Ksh15 Million Gamble

A 40-year-old man identified as Richard Wangai yesterday committed suicide at Adlife Plaza after he allegedly lost a Ksh15 million gamble.

CCTV footage from the building shows the man jumping from the fourth floor, after contemplating for over a minute on the edge of the building.

The man is said to have arrived and stayed for over an hour at the building, after losing the gamble at Top Star Casino.

Police say they found some tablets in his pockets.

The management of the Casino however denied that the man visited their casino located on the fifth floor of the building, despite police acknowledging that the man arrived at the building on Monday at 4pm.

The man is said to have prayed before jumping to his death.

His body was moved to City Mortuary as investigations into the matter continue.

