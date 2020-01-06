3 Suspected Terrorists Arrested After Attempting To Storm British Army Base In Nanyuki

Police in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, are holding three people after they were arrested on Sunday evening as they attempted to force their way into a highly secured British military camp in the area.

The three, who were arrested on suspicion of being terrorists, are being interrogated by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) officers.

Rift Valley police commander Marcus Ocholla confirmed the arrests saying the suspects were not armed.

He, however, noted that at the moment police can not rule out terrorism.

“The suspects have been subjected to thorough interrogation to establish what their plans were,” Ocholla said.

“We cannot rule out terrorism. Why would people try to gain entry to an international camp?” Posed the police boss.

The incident comes at a time the country is on a high alert on terrorist acts.

On Sunday, members of the Somali based terrorist group Al Shabaab attacked Manda Airstrip in Lamu County.

The airstrip is just next “Camp Simba” naval base that hosts US and Kenyan military troops.

Reports indicate that the militants were trying to access the base from the airstrip.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement that the terrorist attack was repulsed with five gunmen being killed.

“Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going,” said KDF Spokesman Paul Njuguna.

However, the US African command revealed on Sunday night that three Americans were killed and two others injured during the attack.

Police have also arrested five people in connection with the attack and are being interrogated.

Al Shabab through its affiliate media claimed responsibility saying its fighters “partially seized & destroyed” the camp, inflicted “severe casualties” on the troops.

The incident coincides with increasing tension in the world following the killing of Iran commander Qassim Suleimani by the US government. Iran has vowed to retaliate.