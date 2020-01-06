Governor Sonko Nominates Disaster CEC Anne Kananu As Deputy Governor

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has named Anne Kananu Mwenda as his deputy governor.

This comes two years after his then deputy Polycarp Igathe resigned because he could not “earn the trust” of the county chief.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Sonko who is facing graft charges said the move was in line with the Constitution and the Supreme Court Advisory of March 2018.

“Given the foregoing, and in the interest of ensuring stability at Kenya’s Capital City and largest County by economy and population, I do hereby nominate Anne Kananu Mwenda to the position of Deputy Governor,” his letter read in part.

He also noted that his decision was informed by the need to ensure stability in the country’s capital.

Sonko also urged the assembly to expedite Kananu’s vetting.

“I therefore humbly urge the Assembly to expedite the vetting process of the said nominee, for purposes of appointment, as per the provisions of the County Government Act…” he added.

He has also vowed to obey a ruling barring him from office until a later date.

Kananu is the current Disaster Management and Coordination Sector Chief Officer. She has served in the same position for two years.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has on his part dismissed Sonko’s nomination.

According to Haji, the county chief is in violation of his bail terms which bar him from office.

“The court was clear on what Sonko cannot do. To purport to have power to name a deputy while his case is still on is a violation of the bail terms given to him. We will move to court,” Haji said.

In 2018, Sonko nominated lawyer Miguna Miguna as his deputy, but the nomination quickly shot down.

Miguna will jet back into the country on Tuesday.

