Rival Groups Clash Over Kandara MP Alice Wahome’s Remarks

An ugly scene was witnessed during a live broadcast on Inooro TV as two rival groups encountered each other at a press conference meant to defend Kandara Member of Parliament (MP) Alice Wahome’s remarks.

Supporters affiliated to Wahome had convened for a meeting and were expected to hold a press conference in defense of Wahome’s remarks uttered last week.

Her supporters intended to address the attacks that were leveled against her following the press conference castigating President Uhuru Kenyatta, that escalated to an attack on ODM’s Raila Odinga.

A few moments into the media address, a rival group stormed in and disrupted the proceeding, going on for close to an hour in verbal and an almost fit exchange.

Wahome’s supporters defended her remarks stating that she was only speaking her mind and raising concern on the issues affecting the country.

However, the other rival group termed her move as a way of ridiculing the president, something they insisted is not acceptable.

Alex Mbote, who was in the team castigating Wahome insisted that she had shown disrespect to the president who was the Kingpin of the region.

“We have given team tanga tanga time to crisscross the county but we are not going to give them space anymore,” he said.

Mbote added that no other meeting would be convened in the region with the intention of supporting Wahome’s move to humiliate the president.

The vocal Kandara MP through a press conference last week had addressed certain issues that were termed concerns of the country, and called out President Kenyatta as the biggest threat to Kenyan economy.

Wahome, in a video that went viral, made comments in regards to the current political developments where several leaders have been quoted saying that President Kenyatta is young and should stay in government.

“He (Uhuru Kenyatta) is on the driver’s seat and what he inherited from (Mwai) Kibaki was a rich democracy. Raila Odinga is his new political machinery and the BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) is his Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) heading to the route that has been suggested by (David) Murathe, (Francis) Atwoli and Beth Mugo,” she said.

In a separate account of events,the vocal MP was engrossed in a twitter tiff after the pathetic conditions of the schools in her constituency were exposed on twitter.

The rift in Jubilee was ideally widened following Wahome’s remarks, with different leaders from the Jubilee party taking sides regarding the matter.

