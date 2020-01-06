Is CS Monicah Juma Unwell? Kenyans React To Her Frail Appearance On TV

Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Monica Juma yesterday appeared on TV seemingly feeling unwell.

Appearing on K24’s Punchline show hosted by Ann Kiguta, the soft spoken CS appeared to have reduced physically.

The CS has not been seen in public in the recent past, but Kahawa Tungu could not independently verify the allegations that the CS is unwell.

Read: CS Monica Juma Under Siege As Feud With PS Macharia Kamau Threatens Her Position

Here are some reactions from Kenyan:-

“Is Monicah sick??she has reduced physically what’s up,” said Nyaberi Haggai on Youtube.

Cicco Ann said, “What’s wrong with Monica,,hope she.is.okey,amekonda sana”.

However, Ol Oem, a Youtube user, felt that Kenyans were reading too much and deviating from the main issues discussed at the show.

“Ok, Wakenya, the most important thing they picked up on this interview is that the minister is sick,” said Oem.

Speaking at the show, Ms Juma hinted that the Kenya Defence Forses (KDF) keeping peace in Somalia would stay longer.

“Kenyan forces in Somalia are not under Linda Nchi Operation but under Amisom. We have been consistent for the need of Somalia to build its capacity to secure its borders. We are also in the Horn of Africa, which is fragile whether its ecologically and security wise,” she said.

Also, the CS said that not an inch of Migingo Island will be negotiated away.

Last year, Juma has said an amicable solution that enables the two countries to share the island has been reached, but also affirmed the island belongs to Kenya.

“The discussion about Migingo has been ongoing. There is a commission that meets regularly on the border issues. There are protocols to look at the exploitation of the resources on fisheries, on access and sustainability,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu