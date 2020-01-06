What You Need To Know As Microsoft Ends Windows 7 Support Next Week

For a decade now, Personal Computer (PC) users have known Windows 7 as the most stable operating system released by tech giant, Microsoft.

Over the period, Windows has been providing updates for the OS. However, that will end in a weeks time.

Microsoft has for the umpteenth time urged Windows 7 users to upgrade to windows 10 before January 14, 2020.

The day will mark the end of life (EOF) of of the popular OS that was released on October 22, 2009.

What this means is that Microsoft engineers will stop providing technical assistance and software updates that help protect your PC.

“Microsoft strongly recommends that you move to Windows 10 sometime before January 2020 to avoid a situation where you need service or support that is no longer available, ” said Microsoft in a notice published on its official website last year.

Mircosoft said this is to allow the company “focus our investment on supporting newer technologies and great new experiences”.

While this doesn’t mean that your PC will stop working, it will leave you extremely vulnerable to emerging security threats such as computer viruses and related malware.

The company ended mainstream support for Window 7 on January 13, 2015. This meant new features stopped being added, and warranty claims were no longer valid.

Thereafter, Microsoft entered into extended support phase, during which it patched and updated the OS to make sure security issues and bugs are fixed.

Upgrading to Windows 10

Upgrading to Windows 10 will keep your PC protected as it will receive latest security updates from Microsoft.

If you want to upgrade to Windows 10, then you can buy a copy, download the installation file and run it to start the process.

