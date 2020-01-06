Malkia Strikers Rally To Beat Egypt, To Face Botswana Next (Photos)

Kenya women’s volleyball team rallied from a set down to beat Egypt 3-1 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Cameroon on Sunday.

Egypt bagged the first set 23-25, but Kenya bounced back to record victories in the next three sets 25-15, 25-21 and 25-22.

The reigning All African Games champions next face Botswana, who lost by three straight sets to Cameroon, on Monday.

The qualifiers are in round robin format involving four teams, Kenya, hosts Cameroon, Nigeria and Botswana. The winner will represent Africa in the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

