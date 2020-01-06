in SPORTS

Malkia Strikers Rally To Beat Egypt, To Face Botswana Next (Photos)

119 Views

malkia strikers
Malkia Strikers Ready to Face Egypt. [Courtesy]

Kenya women’s volleyball team rallied from a set down to beat Egypt 3-1 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Cameroon on Sunday.

Egypt bagged the first set 23-25, but Kenya bounced back to record victories in the next three sets 25-15, 25-21 and 25-22.

The reigning All African Games champions next face Botswana, who lost by three straight sets to Cameroon, on Monday.

The qualifiers are in round robin format involving four teams, Kenya, hosts Cameroon, Nigeria and Botswana. The winner will represent Africa in the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Sameer Africa To Lay Off 52 Employees As From February

3 Suspected Terrorists Arrested After Attempting To Storm British Army Base In Nanyuki