Olympics Qualifiers – Malkia Strikers Hammer Botswana In Three Straight Sets

Malkia Strikers made light work of Botswana hammering them in three straight in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Cameroon.

The Kenya women’s volleyball team won the first set 25-17, second set 25-19 and the third 25-18.

Kenya won their opener against Egypt 3-1 on Sunday.

Their next outing will be against hosts and favorites Cameroon, who are the reigning African Champions, on Tuesday.

The winner of the round robin tournament win book a ticket to the summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

