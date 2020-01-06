Esther Passaris, King Kaka In Twitter Spat Over Medical Trip To India

It has been a difficult couple of days fro Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris especially on the unforgiving “Twitter streets”.

Last week the legislator said she had traveled to India for a spinal surgery and her recovery journey was going great.

But Kenyans on Twitter were rubbed the wrong way as they pointed out the deteriorating state of the public healthcare, specially Kenyatta National Hospital.

Some also wondered why she sought medical attention abroad when she could have been treated locally. Passaris quickly noted that she had before leaving for India consulted at least 10 medics, but none offered a lasting solution.

Also on her case was rapper Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka who said the lawmaker should have started a conversation around bettering the healthcare system in Kenya.

“@EstherPassaris shame shame Shame. The talk should be on how we have made our health reliable to the point you are getting your surgery at KNH. Wewe Uko Hapo unatuambia juu ya 50million. Stop being selfish for once , just for once and serve the people who put you there. Shame,” he wrote.

This was after a voter vilified Passaris for sharing her experience in India. To this, the MP said, she had invested Sh50 million just to get elected.

“What are you doing about it? #ManUp I invested 50 million to be elected a leader. I served way before being elected. At 55 #OfficiallyMadeOfTitenium because of sacrifices I made. As a member of the Health Committee we shaping the Presidents #AgendaFourKe #UHCKe being crucial,” she responded.

Responding to the rapper, Passaris, 55, called out the “Wajinga Nyinyi” hitmaker referring to him as being so “full and fooled by yourself.”

She further noted that while King Kaka might have instructed through words, he is not a leader. She on the other, has worked and served the people, she added.

“You are so ‘full and fooled’ by yourself. ‘Words’ can instruct but they don’t do the work or lead. Let me spell it as it is. Get off your high horse & stop being who you truly are #WajingaNyinyi who thinks through hate you can drive or derive change. I have worked & served. You?” she posed.

King Kaka also replied to the MP asking her to get treatment first and then engage him in a conversation when she is back on her feet.

“You know we still need you in Nairobi so I will say a prayer today wishing you a speedy recovery since your wounds are still fresh. All those who have been retweeting her tweets also whisper a prayer. Kunywa dawa na ulale, when healed then we can engage,” his quirky response read.

